Rashmika Mandanna has fallen in love again. The girl from Kodagu, who was earlier engaged to Rakshit Shetty before breaking-up with him, has spoken about her new boyfriend for the first time. Yes, the actress has entered relationship with none other than Vijay Devarakonda, her co-star from Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

A Spark that They Couldn't Ignore

Talking about Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna said, "He is a simple guy who was happy in his own world. During Geetha Govindam, we were just friends, but there was a kind of spark that we could not ignore. At times, my heart kept saying 'he is special, he is special.' However, the equation changed once we started working together in Dear Comrade,"

Devarakonda Lifted my Spirits

"I was recovering from my break-up with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and care which I found in Devarakonda. I was struggling to cope up with my emotions and it was him who lifted my spirits. He was the one who made me understand that there was a different world outside, awaiting for me to embrace," she adds.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru girl says "At a point I confessed my love to Vijay Devarakonda, but he was hesitant initially, but he too had that special feelings towards me. So, he accepted and we are happy with the way our love has blossomed," the actress continues, "He isn't an insecure person like my ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty nor suggests me to sacrifice my career. He is a free-minded person and wants me to be independent forever,"

However, they are not in a hurry to tie the knot. "Our primary focus is our careers. We both are in our crucial phases of our careers and haven''t even given a thought about marriage. I can assure you that the wedding is not on the cards for at least next 5-7 years," the 24-year old claims.

After falling in love during the making of Kirik Party, Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna had a grand engagement in July 2017. Unfortunately, a year later, they announced their separation.

DISCLAIMER: If you thought this piece of news was real, you don't know what day it is...HAPPY APRIL FOOL'S DAY!