Subuhii Joshi, who was last seen in 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' is currently seen in the reality show 'Bigg Buzz' which features actor Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. She feels that Sumbul Touqeer is too young to be on the show.

She said: "For Sumbul, this is not the right time as she is very young. She was doing exceptionally well in her life but I do feel that she is pretty young to go to 'Bigg Boss'. You need to see a lot of things in life before going to the show. It's not her fault.

"I don't know how anyone can be obsessed with Shalin. Maybe she likes him as a person but using the word obsessed is wrong. Yes, there are some people who show their love and concern for their friends, so maybe she is like that."

There has been a huge hue and cry about the current Sumbul-Tina-Shalin situation in the 'Bigg Boss 16' house. Last week, on Weekend ka Vaar, superstar host Salman Khan even confronted Sumbul on being obsessed with Shalin but she disagreed with him.

Many 'Bigg Boss 16' fans feel that Sumbul is too young to be in the toxic environment that the house provides.

In fact, Subuhii said that Shalin is to blame as well. "If he is older then why can't he understand what is going on? Even if she has a crush on you and you don't, why do you go behind her? You hug Tina on the other side and then you just be around Sumbul. He is just pretending to be very innocent but he is not and he is equally responsible for what is happening," she said.

Ask her if she wants to be part of Bigg Boss and she said: "I really wanted to be part of 'Bigg Boss' but I am happy that I am not there this season as it's not doing that great. There are just 2-3 topics that are stretched unnecessarily. If I get a chance in the next season then I am pretty prepared for it. In a recent clip, I saw that Tina is complaining to Shalin that she is sitting and not taking my side. I mean why would she take your stand? You insulted her in front of the nation."

