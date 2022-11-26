It's Shukravaar Ka vaar and Salman Khan is here to school the constants over their past week's action. The week went by and saw contestants' tempers flying high. From verbal fights to physical violence and a lot more.

Recently, Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan's verbal war of words heated up to an extent that they dragged each other's parents on the show.

Salman Khan lashes out at Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam for their massive showdown [Watch]

And now, as per a new promo of the Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen questioning Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan will be giving an earful to both of them for dragging each other's parents into the fight.

The promo starts with Salman Khan saying, "Sajid ne kaha hakale jaane wale logon ko lagta hai ki show unka baap chala raha hai, aapne Archana ko itni baar bola ki bahar jake bheekh maang ke aayi hai, yeh aap Archana ko suna rahe hai ya humko suna rahe hai?'(Sajid said that the ones who are kicked out-think the show is run by their fathers, you also taunted Archana that she has begged and come, are you taunting Archana or us as the makers?)

Salman further says, Archana kehti hai Sajid ne chamchon ki toli kadat ki hai, Archana gandi naali ki aurat aur wagera wagera agar itna hi normal hai toh kya aapne apne bhai behno ke saath, maa baap ke saath use kiya hai?' (Archana said, Sajid has a huge followers, these foul words don't seem abusive to you? Do you use them with your parents and siblings?)

#ArchanaGautam this season will be known by her name ? only one who goes against #SajidKhan without being afraid of his position & power ??

Archana hits back at Sajid saying, "main bolu to bolu kya, mujhe list bana ke dedijiye (What am I supposed to say, and what not, give me a list of what should I say)."

Salman Khan then asks both Archana and Sajid to stand up and speak about the issue.

Fans came out in support of Archana and agreed with what she said, they flocked to social media to express their views.

A fan said, "She's absolutely right, chamche hai sajid k sab..."

What was the fight between Archana and Sajid all about

In the promo shared by Colors channel on social media, Sajid said, "Logon ko lagta hai unke baap ka show hai." Archana was quick to respond with, "Mera baap itna ameer hote toh woh Bigg Boss ko chala sakte, aap apne papa ko bol dijiye na woh chala lenge' (If my father was this rich then he would have owned the show, you should ask your father to run the show)."

Sajid got angry and yelled at Archana saying, "Tune mere baap ka naam liya! Ab chal utar. Aukat dekh apni (How dare you to drag my father into this? Get down! Be aware of your limits)."

Archana retaliated saying, "Meri maa aur baap pe ja raha hai, apni maa pe jaa. Faad ke rakh dungi (You are dragging my parents, why don't you drag the names of your own mom? I will not spare you)."

Kajol promotes her upcoming film Salaam Venky on Bigg Boss 16

In the promo shared by Colors on social media, Salman Khan will be reuniting with Kajol after a long time. The actress looked ravishing in a red saree.

Salman tells her that they worked together 24 years ago. The Salaam Venky star interrupts him and says she remembers how he cheated while enacting a scene where they had to stare at each other.

For the unversed, there was a scene in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, in which Salman and Kajol were supposed to stare at each other for a romantic scene, in which Bhaijaan cheated by winking at her.

Nominated contestants this week are

The nominated contestants for eviction from the Bigg Boss 16 house are – Archana Gautam, Ankit, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma and MC Stan.