In an unusual development, a showroom of Korean carmaker Hyundai in Brazil has hired a street dog as one of its salesmen. The company's car showroom in Espirito Santo has now hired 'Tucson Prime the dog' as an honorary employee. The Doggo has been given the opportunity in the sales department. This exciting story is now winning hearts online.

Tucson, the street dog would always hang around the showroom at Hyundai. The workers at the showroom also started hanging out with the Tucson and the dog become good friends with the employees. Eventually, the dog was inducted into the showroom as an honourable employee. Further, the company even gave him a company id.

The video which went viral in India is actually from Brazil. The hiring of Tucson actually happened in May but it grabbed the eyeball when a Twitter user posted the pictures on the microblogging website. Upon investigation, it was later found that the story is from Brazil.

In an Instagram post, Hyundai Brazil introduced the dog in their family. The post read, "Meet Tucson Prime, the sales dog at the Hyundai Prime dealership." It further wrote, "The new member is about a year old, was welcomed by the #Hyundai family, and has already won over co-workers and customers".