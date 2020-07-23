Hyundai finally launched the much-hyped iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) variant of the Venue. However, along with it, the company also added a variant here, and a trim there, which, together with three engine options and an equal number of gearbox choices (excluding the iMT), might sound a bit confusing to the potential buyers. Therefore, as always, we have tried to explain the details to you below in an easy-to-understand manner.

Hyundai Venue "what's new?" | Summary

To put it simply, Hyundai has added one more gearbox option (iMT) to the Venue 1.0 L petrol; one more variant (S+) to the Venue 1.2 L petrol; and a sport trim to the 1.0 L petrol and 1.5 L diesel. Yes, there's no sport trim for the naturally aspirated 1.2 L petrol Venue (the other two engines—1.0 L petrol and 1.5 L diesel—are both turbocharged).

Hyundai Venue "what's new?" | Details

Hyundai Venue 1.0 L iMT

This is the main highlight of Hyundai's latest launch. Until yesterday, you could buy the Venue 1.0 L with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT, and while you still have those options, Hyundai has added a third option as well—a 6-speed iMT. Much has been written about this gearbox, so unless you've been in quarantine for months without internet, you'd already know about it. Still, for those of you who don't know, I might do a separate story on it later on (will also talk about whether Hyundai's claim of "inventing" this technology is correct or not). As of now, all you need to know about this gearbox is that it's a proper six-speed stick-shift, but without a clutch pedal.

Hyundai claims that this 1.0-liter petrol produces 120 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm, and that 171.6 Nm of torque is available from 1,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm. As far as horsepower is concerned, this engine is the most powerful of the three.

However, if torque talks to you best, you should know that the 1.5-liter diesel's 240 Nm is available from 1,500 rpm to 2,750 rpm. Also, since we're on the subject of horsepower and torque, let me quickly also share the numbers of the 1.2-liter petrol—83 PS at 6,000 and 113.7 Nm at 4,000 rpm. This engine comes with a 5-speed manual transmission.

A quick wrap up of the Hyundai Venue 1.0 L petrol: It's the most powerful Venue model. There are three gearbox options to choose from: a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT. That 6-speed iMT was launched yesterday, and has been priced at Rs 9,99,990 for the SX variant, Rs 10,20,360 for the SX variant with sport trim, Rs 11,08,500 for the SX(O) variant, and Rs 11,20,900 for the SX(O) with sport trim. All prices are ex-showroom, PAN India.

Hyundai Venue S+ variant

Hyundai says that it has added the S+ variant to the Venue 1.2-liter petrol "owing to strong customer demand." It gets projector headlamps, projector fog lamps, LED tail lamps, a 20.32 cm touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto as well. The price of this variant is Rs 8,31,900.

Hyundai Venue Sport trim

The sport trim, like I had mentioned earlier in the story as well, is something that you get only with the 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter Venues. Also, while the image below will show you all that you get in the Sport trim, there's one thing missing in the list that Hyundai has mentioned separately—paddle shifters. The Venue 1.0-liter 7-speed DCT SX+ sport trim will get you the paddle shifters. The price of this variant is Rs 11,58,400 and it happens to be the most expensive Venue variant as well. If you must know, the Venue 1.2-liter E is the cheapest at Rs 6,70,000.