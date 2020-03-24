Some of you might remember the time when "STD" (standard) and "DX" (Deluxe) were the only variants you could choose from while buying a car. In fact, even the total number of car models on sale back then was a single digit. Options were less; things were simpler, and decision making was easier. Fast forward to the present; you have hundreds of vehicles to choose from, while the list of options and variants of a single-vehicle puts many multicuisine restaurant menus to shame. Add an overenthusiastic salesperson to the mix, and choosing the right variant might just force you to pull your hair out.

The latest Hyundai is no exception. There are five models of the 2020 Hyundai Creta, and each model has at least two to five sub-variants. There are three engines to choose from, three kinds of automatic transmissions [DCT, CVT (Hyundai calls it IVT), and torque converter), and two manuals. It sure sounds confusing but here's a simpler explanation to all the models and variants.

First cluster

The simplest way to understand Hyundai Creta models and variants is as under:

There are three automatic Creta variants There are two manual Creta variants

The automatics are available ONLY in the top-end SX and SX(O) trims. The price range is Rs 14,94,000 to Rs 17,20,000. You cannot buy a 'base model' (E variant) Creta automatic. There are no EX and S variants either.

The manuals give you a lot more choice. All variants are available here. The base Creta manual (E variant) at Rs 9,99,000 is the cheapest Creta you can buy, whereas the top-end SX(O) is also the least expensive among all the SX(O) variants of the Creta.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, PAN India.

Hyundai Creta Automatic

Until now, it must be clear to you whether a Creta automatic will fit in your budget. If it does fit, then the following information will cater to your next set of questions. If it doesn't, you may skip to the section that talks about the manual Creta models.

Which Creta automatic variant should you buy?

That's not the real question here as mentioned earlier, there are just two variants—SX and SX(O)—and you can't go wrong with either when it comes to features. The question you should be asking is: Which automatic model of the Creta should you buy? Because there are three: a CVT connected to a 1.5-litre petrol engine; a 7-speed DCT harnessing a turbo 1.4-litre petrol motor, and a 6-speed torque converter coupled to a 1.5-litre diesel mill.

1.5 L Diesel AT: Buy this one if you have to drive daily from Yelahanka to Whitefield and back, or Noida to Gurgaon and back, during rush hour. This particular variant is well for a minimum of 60-70 km drive daily in excruciating traffic. Anything less than that doesn't warrant a diesel engine at all.

Also, if you're one of those lucky few who clock similar mileage daily, but do not encounter much traffic, it is better to get the same car, but with a manual gearbox.

1.5 L Petrol CVT: Buy it if you can relate to everything in the previous point, save for the total number of km covered daily. Which basically means that if you go through the same ordeal daily, but for shorter distances (say, under 40 km), then a petrol automatic makes more sense.

This model is also the least expensive Creta automatic you can buy. Being a CVT, it should be the most frugal of the lot too. Please note that you say "IVT", and not CVT, at the Hyundai showroom, just to make things easier for the salesperson.

1.4 L Turbo Petrol DCT: Buy this one if you believe in smile-per-mile more than km-per-litre. Buy this one if you live in the hills or anywhere near them. Buy this one if you love to drive.

Again, all these three models come only in two top-end trims each. Let us quickly give you the pricing:

1.5 L Diesel AT — Rs 15,99,000 [SX variant] & Rs 17,20,000 [SX(O) variant]

1.5 L Petrol IVT — Rs 14,94,000 [SX variant] & Rs 16,15,000 [SX(O) variant]

1.4 L Turbo Petrol DCT — Rs 16,16,000 [SX variant] & Rs 17,20,000 [SX(O) variant]

Hyundai Creta Manual

There are two manual Creta models on sale: a 1.5 L petrol and a 1.5 L diesel. Unlike the turbo-petrol DCT, there's no turbo-petrol manual for now.

1.5 L Diesel Manual: This is the only Creta that's available in all the five trims [E, EX, S, SX, and SX(O)]. It's another matter altogether that the base E variant feels quite spartan and might not appeal to many. The next variant in line, EX, is much appealing, The EX variant makes sense if there are budget constraints. But, if you can stretch a bit, you'd get a better deal with SX rather than the S variant.

As previously mentioned, you should buy this one if your daily running is nothing less than 60-70 km, and also because you either cannot afford the diesel automatic or don't encounter heavy traffic often.

1.5 L Petrol Manual: The only Creta that neither has the base E variant nor the top of the line S(O) option. And that's absolutely fine, really. You just saw that the E variant will hardly be bought by anyone, whereas someone who can afford an SX(O) would either go for the DCT or the Diesel AT.

Most importantly, at Rs 9,99,000, the petrol manual's EX variant is priced exactly the same as the aforementioned spartan E variant of the diesel manual. This variant provides the most bang for your buck.

To summarize it up, here's a quick run-throw of all the variants and their respective pricing (ex-showroom, PAN-India):

1.5 L Diesel Manual

Rs 9,99,000 (E variant)

Rs 11.49.000 (EX variant)

Rs 12,77,000 (S variant)

Rs 14,51,000 (SX variant)

Rs 15,79,000 [SX(O) variant]

1.5 L Petrol Manual: