Stranger Things season 4 star Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly going to make whopping $6 million from her forthcoming movie Enola Holmes where she will play the titular role of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola.

As per a report, Millie Bobby Brown is going to star opposite Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter in the upcoming detective series where she is going to portray the role of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola, who will part ways with Sherlock to become a private detective herself.

As per the report by TMZ, the 15-year-old Brown will be paid $6.1 million for her role post-Stranger Things. If the movie will do great at the box-office, then she will also get a bonus of up to $800,000. Along with this, she will also be credited as a producer on the film, which will give her an additional half a million dollars.

Unlike previous Sherlock Holmes' movies, which were adapted from Sir Arhur Conan Doyle's legendary work, the upcoming Enola Holmes movie will be an adaptation of the Nancy Springer book series which will follow the life of a young detective who struggles to find her identity in this ever-changing world.

Apart from Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter, the upcoming feature will also star Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, and Susie Wokoma.

Enola Holmes is directed by Harry Bradebeer on the screenplay penned by Jack Thorne. As of now, there is no scheduled release day of the movie but TMZ noted that if Millie Bobby Brown will return for Enola Holmes 2, she will expect to get paid another $7.5 million.

Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming projects:

Apart from starring as Enola in Harry Bradebeer's Enola Holmes movies, Millie Bobby Brown will be seen reprising her role of Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things season 4. It was reported that Stranger Things is likely to end after its fourth or fifth season so if the series won't end in 2020 then Brown will return as Eleven in the last and the final season.

Millie Bobby Brown is also going to reprise her role as Madison Russell in the upcoming monster movie, Godzilla vs. Kong. The movie is scheduled to release on November 20, 2020.