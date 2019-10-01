Stranger Things season 4 teaser was recently released by Netflix. The eerie teaser doesn't reveal much about the potential plot detail of the show but it proves one of our earlier predictions that we are reportedly going to see Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) going to Russia to save Chief Officer Jim Hopper (David Harbour).

Stranger Things has finally been renewed by Netflix for one more season. As of now, there is no official release date or any news about the return of cast members but one thing is sure — the story is not going to take place in Hawkins like the earlier three seasons.

The recently announced Stranger Things season 4 teaser reads, "We're not in Hawkins anymore."

Well, this simply means two things. First, the story will mostly take place in the Upside Down world where we might get to see more monsters and how the kids will finally be able to put an end to it or we might get to see our characters heading to Russia to save Jim Hopper.

If you remember, Stranger Things season 3's post-credit scene showed a dark and gloomy prison somewhere in the outskirts of Russia where two Russian guards go to prison room. One of them enters the place but the other one immediately says, "No...not the American." They both then go to open another chamber from where they take out another man and offers him as food to Demogorgon.

So, there are chances that with her telekinetic powers, Eleven will realise that Jim Hooper is alive and is stuck in some Russian prison. To save him, she must go to the country along with Joyce Byers and her remaining friends.

As of now, there is nothing more about the forthcoming season that is being revealed by the creators of the show. Fans, however, are hoping to see some great adventures as well as Dustin's girlfriend Suzie joining their group.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

Stranger Things season 4 is speculated to release in the first half of 2020