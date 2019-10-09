Netflix's Stranger Things season 4 is in the early stage of its production. The streaming giant recently unveiled the very first teaser of the show and announced the coming of a brand new season.

However, fans are still wondering what happened to Chief Officer Jim Hopper (David Harbour). Show's star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, recently talked about what to expect from the upcoming season.

"I have no idea, but I love hearing everybody else's ideas and thoughts," Millie said during her recent interview with Seventeen. "Ultimately, it's nobody's decision but the Duffer Brothers – you know, they're writing it. I think the Duffer Brothers definitely feel the pressure of people's fan theories, though."

In Stranger Things season 3, we see how Jim Hopper got close to Eleven and even started treating her like his own daughter. In the final moments of the season, we saw him disappear. In the beginning, everyone speculated that he simply died. However, the post-credit scene revealed he was reportedly somewhere in Russia.

After the release of the recent teaser for Stranger Things season 4, fans have started to speculate that Jim Hopper is stuck into the Upside Down world after the machine exploded in the finale episode. That is why, we read a text in the teaser, "We're not in Hawkins anymore."

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown added that Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffers do consider fan theories when they create the season's plot. The young actress further added that it was her idea that her character should have a kiss with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) because she knew that her fans and viewers of the show would want to see something like that.

"It was the end of season 2: Max and Lucas kiss at the Snow Ball and I said 'we are gonna be killed if Mike and Eleven don't kiss. We will all be killed like the fans will come after us'," she said. "I was like, 'guys, we need to listen to the fans this time – like, I'm deadly serious. We need to listen to them'."

Stranger Things season 4 is likely to release in the first half of 2020.