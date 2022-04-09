In a movie-styled heist, thieves in Bihar's Rohtas district stole a 500-tonne bridge, posing as government engineers. The accused pretended to be state irrigation department officials in order to begin the difficult task of dismantling the bridge. Even local officials and people were duped by the robbers and assisted in the daylight heist. The entire convention took about three days.

Thieves have been quietly chipping away at the 500-tonne bridge over the last five years after an adjacent concrete bridge had been functional and in use. Locals, on the other hand, were startled to see the Ara-Sone canal's 45-year-old bridge vanish overnight.

The thieves deconstructed the bridge with bulldozers and gas torches, according to police, who added that a First Information Report (FIR) had been filed.

Locals couldn't use the bridge since it was too old. They had instead begun to use the concrete bridge rather than the steel one, allowing the burglars considerable leeway. The crime was reported by locals in Amiyawar hamlet, around 120 kilometres from Patna, Bihar's capital, which had also seen sand theft worth Rs 200 crore in the previous year.

It should be noted that this is not the first time a bridge has vanished. In Czech Republic, audacious thieves stole a bridge in broad daylight in 2012, claiming they had been hired to dismantle it. Thieves stole $100,000 worth of steel from a bridge in the United States the year before. A 36-foot steel bridge in Ukraine was taken for scrap metal in 2004.