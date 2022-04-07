Major fire breaks out at Vaishno Devi Bhawan Close
A fire broke out at the New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday evening, but has been brought under control, a Fire Department official said.

The official told IANS that the fire had engulfed a shop on Platform no 5 and they received a call about the incident around 7.20 p.m. Three fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service to douse the blaze.

Thick fumes of smoke could be seen billowing above the platform above the flames.

"The situation is now under control," the official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained .

No injuries were reported from the incident, which comes just a day after a fire broke out at the Congress office located at Akbar Road. No injuries were reported in that incident as well.

