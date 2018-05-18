One of Deepika Padukone's Instagram posts from Cannes 2018 that went viral showed the actress sticking her tongue out. The photo apparently has a story behind it, which has now been revealed, and it involves none other than her rumored beau Ranveer Singh.

Deepika herself had shared the candid picture on Instagram with the caption "because every picture has a story to tell." While Sonakshi Sinha had commented on the post saying she wanted to know the story behind the picture, Ranveer called her "gulabo" in the comment for her pink dress.

Although neither Deepika nor Ranveer revealed the story behind the post, one report stated that it was the Padmaavat actress' way of returning a 'favor' to her rumored boyfriend. The report stated that Deepika wanted to do something "out of the box" for Ranveer and so flaunted a playful pose for him.

"Deepika does not wear 'atrangi' (outrageous) clothes like Ranveer, but she wants to return the 'atrangi' favor with a pose at least. Ranveer's clothing sense has shocked many and made them give him a second look because no A-list star in India does that these days. He is clearly inspired by Govinda. Deepika cannot afford a Govinda-like costume, but she does want to do something that is out of the box for Ranveer to enjoy," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

The report also said that the two rumored lovebirds have secret cues that help them make each other feel special through social media when they are away from each other.

Meanwhile, Deepika's unconventional pink outfit at Cannes 2018 red carpet had received a mixed reaction on social media. While some praised the diva for the flamboyant look, others trolled the actress, comparing her to a dinosaur.

However, Ranveer has been appreciating each of Deepika's appearance at the Cannes 2018. The actor as an ideal boyfriend has been praising his rumored lady love on social media for all her avatars.