After a bloodbath the previous day, benchmark equity indices traded largely steady in early trade on Tuesday.

At 11.30 a.m., Sensex was at 57,204.38 points, up 0.066 percent, whereas Nifty was at 17,202.90 points, up 0.17 percent.

On Monday, both the indices declined 2 per cent each.

A rise in inflation as well as a fresh spike in global crude oil prices seemed to have dented investors' sentiment.

As a result of which investors have shedded around Rs 2.5 trillion from their portfolio cumulatively.