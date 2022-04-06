Sensex crashes by 1,800 pts as Russia announces military operations against Ukraine Close
The benchmark indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- extended their losses for the second consecutive session on Wednesday primarily due to profit booking after a consistent rally in recent sessions.

At 9.45 a.m., Sensex was 0.6 per cent or 347 points down at 59,830 points, whereas Nifty 0.7 per cent or 125 points down at 17,833 points.

Among the individual stocks, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies, while NTPC, Coal India, UPL, Tata Steel, and BPCL the top five gainers, NSE data showed.

For fresh cues, the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming Monetary Committee Policy (MPC) meeting starting Wednesday would be eyed by the investors.

