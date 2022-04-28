Indian equity benchmarks rose marginally during early trade on Thursday with visible enthusiasm seen among the investors.

At 9.17 a.m., Sensex opened at 57,096 points, up 0.5 per cent or 277 points, whereas Nifty at 17,120 points, up 0.5 per cent or 82 points.

As of 10 a.m., Sensex was around 57,030.94 points or 211.55 points up (0.37%) from the previous day close at 56,819 points. Nifty was at 17,112.90 or 74.50 (0.44%) points up from the previous day close at 17,038 points.

Among the stocks, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, UPL, Divis Labs, Dr Reddy's were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, NSE data showed.

Britannia, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank were the top five losers.