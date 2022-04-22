Sensex crashes by 1,800 pts as Russia announces military operations against Ukraine Close
Sensex crashes by 1,800 pts as Russia announces military operations against Ukraine

After rallying in two consecutive sessions in a row, equity benchmark indices traded lower on Friday.

At 9.47 a.m., Sensex was at 57,392 points, down 520 points or 0.90 per cent, whereas Nifty at 17,230 points was down 162 points or 0.93 per cent.

As of 12 noon, Sensex reached 57,643.77 or 267.91 points down (0.46%). Nifty was hoverin in negative zone at 17,306.70 or 85.90 point down  (0.49%).

Among the stocks, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's, SBI, and HDFC Life were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies, declining 3.6 per cent, 2.3 per cent, 2.2 per cent, 2.1 per cent, and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

On the contrary, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, and Coal India were the top five gainers.

