Former Australia captain Steven Smith has revealed he will not challenge Cricket Australia's decision to ban him for 12 months for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. He has already accepted the sanctions and claims it will send a "strong message".

Cameron Bancroft was seen tampering the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town. The opener admitted his wrongdoings after the end of day's play. Smith revealed he was aware of the incident in advance.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) handed a one match ban for Smith. Bancorft was handed three demerit points and was fined 75 percent of his match fee. However, the Cricket Australia were not happy with the sport's governing body's sanctions.

They banned Smith and vice-captain David Warner for 12-months, while Bancroft is banned for nine months from playing domestic and international cricket.

"I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country. But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as Captain of the team. I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them," Smith tweeted.

More details of Smith and Bancroft's press conference after the end of third day of the third Test have come to light. According to India Today, the former Australia captain wanted to go alone for the press conference.

However, Bancroft insisted that he would join his then captain and support him. The duo were made aware not to go public with their confession on the same day, but were asked to wait for one more day. Smith and Bancroft defied orders and went ahead and spoke to the media, where both confessed to their involvement in tampering the ball.