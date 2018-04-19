Facebook has rolled out new features for its mobile app. The company silently rolled out a new update (v168.0.0.35.90) for Facebook for Android app which brings a new feature in India that allows its users to recharge their prepaid mobile numbers from within the app.

The new update brings several other changes such as the user interface (UI) of the app has been revamped and looks much cleaner now. The icons are now a tad bigger in size and look appealing as well. The frequently used services are now shown at the top, while the settings and privacy section have also got fresh icons, with greyscale logos. But the most interesting change the update brings to the table is the recharge feature.

It is built into the app and supports prepaid recharges for various telecom operators in India. And while the feature is only available for Android users at the moment, it is expected to be made available for iPhone users and even on Facebook for the web in the coming days. Facebook is also said to include the ability to pay bills for post-paid numbers as well going forward.

The new feature is located in the Settings tab of the app and if you are wondering how to use this new feature the follow these simple steps to recharge your mobile number using Facebook.

Step 1: Tap on the hamburger icon (three horizontal lines) next to the notifications.

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom till you see the 'Mobile Recharge' option. If you don't find the option on the list then tap on 'See More.'

Step 3: Tap on the 'Mobile Recharge' option to open the page and you will be greeted by a splash page explaining how the new feature works, followed by a message saying "Choose a plan and pay with your debit or credit card. It's fast, secure and free."

Step 4: Now, click the 'Recharge Now' button and you will be taken to the main page. Once there, enter your mobile number and Facebook will automatically detect your operator. However, you can also manually select the operator from the dropdown list. The list shows all the major telecom operators in India including Airtel, BSNL, Idea Cellular, Reliance Jio, MTNL Delhi, MTNL Mumbai, Tata Docomo, Telenor, and Vodafone.

Step 5: Post this, you will need to enter the amount or tap 'Browse Plans' and select the desired recharge plan for your number.

Step 6: After selecting your desired recharge pack or entering the recharge amount, the app takes you to the 'Order Details' page where you will need to enter your credit/debit card details which include Card Number, Expiration date, and CVV Number.

Step 7: Once done, hit the 'Place Order' button at the bottom of the screen, after which you will receive an OTP (One Time Password) on the mobile number registered with your bank. Enter the OTP to complete the recharge process.

Once the recharge is successful you will receive a receipt for the mobile recharge.

Meanwhile, Facebook is also said to be testing a digital payments feature in India within its Messenger app. The feature will be quite similar to the one found on WhatsApp, a service which is also owned by Facebook. However, the payments feature is still in the beta testing stages.