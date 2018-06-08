Starbucks apparently has the perfect drink for people following a keto diet.

The keto-friendly pink drink contains Starbucks Passion Tango Iced Tea, sugar-free vanilla syrup, heavy cream and splenda (optional).

The ketogenic diet is high in fat and low in carbohydrate. It triggers the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates. The pink drink, which has heavy cream is filled with fat, making it the right choice for keto dieters. The drink looks extremely pretty.

However, is this drink healthy for you?

According to womenshealthmag.com, owner of nutritionist Abby Langer, said that though it follows the keto rules, it will definitely not add anything healthy to your diet.

"There's really no nutrition in it. But there's also no nutrition in a regular Frappuccino, so choose your poison," she says, as reported.

Check out some pictures here:

These keto drinks cost somewhere around $4 for a serving, but this price tag won't change the fact that it is just an iced tea.

So what's the alternative?

Try drinking infused water. Add herbs, fruits and lemon juice to make your own healthy drink. You can also pick up some low carb fruits like berries and veggie like spinach and toss them in a blender with natural flavorings, low-carb nut milk and add fat from avocados, egg yolks, MCT oil, and/or high-fat yogurt.