Going on the Keto diet might seem like indulging in a fancy new diet fad for weight loss, but it comes with a lot of restriction – restrictions that might want to make you reconsider taking it up altogether. But a little-known fact is that not all of these restrictions are real. Most of these are myths that have managed to circulate because of lack of information on what actually goes down when one adopts the Keto diet.

While it's the key principle to cut down on carbs and absolutely boost fat intake, there's no harsh rule against enjoying an assortment of proteins and colorful vegetables, all participating in creating a diet that is not only diverse but delicious too.

Here are some of the most common misconceptions or myths revolving around the Ketogenic diet that have been busted.

Myth: Ketones are dangerous

REALITY: Ketones are actually natural by-products of fat breaking down, and also a source of fuel that the body runs on. It is believed that most of our ancestors survived on ketones due to the scarcity of food prevailing back then.

At low levels of ketones in the body, nutritional ketosis is said to occur, the effects of which have been listed as weight loss, neurological benefits, and improved athletic performance.

MYTH: Zero carbs is a must for ketosis

REALITY: It is a total misconception that the Keto diet is all about butter on meat; in reality, it is a well rounded, balanced diet full of nutrients in the form of vegetables, proteins, and fats.

The key to reaching this level of ketosis is making a good choice in terms of vegetables. Ideally, it's vegetables that grow above the ground as they aren't as loaded with starchy carbs.

MYTH: Keto diet lacks nutrients

REALITY: An article discussing the nutritional value of a low-carb high-fat (LCHF) diet, published in the British Medical Journal, said: "Despite macronutrient proportions not aligning with current national dietary guidelines, a well-planned LCHF meal plan can be considered micronutrient replete."

Mix some nuts and seeds into the vegetable, protein and fat combination that the diet allows and you have it all.

MYTH: Keto diet lacks fiber

REALITY: Loading up on coffees, fat shakes and lamb chops could mean that, but that's not the healthy way of dieting via Ketosis either. Go for an assortment of whole foods instead. Involve leafy greens, above-ground-veggies, nuts, seeds, coconut and a small amount of fruit. These foods are loaded with fiber.