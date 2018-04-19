Fats aren't as bad as they are thought to be. In fact, according to the findings from the Nurses' Health Study showed that no link between the overall percentage of calories from fat and any of the major health issues like cancer, heart disease, and weight gain.

Popular low-carb diets such as Keto depends on high-fat foods. However, not all fats are healthy; some can do serious damage to the body if taken excessively. So, here are some healthy fat foods that you can include in your diet:

Avocados

Avocado is loaded with fats, unlike other fruits which are mostly high in carbohydrates. Avocados contain about 77 percent fat. The main fatty acid of the fruit is a monounsaturated fat known as oleic acid -- associated with various health benefits. The fruit is also a very good source of potassium – in fact, it has 40 percent potassium more than bananas, according to Healthline.

Dark Chocolate

Chocolates are often considered bad for health; however, dark chocolate is actually good. It has very high-fat content of around 65 percent. It also has 11 percent fiber and is also loaded with antioxidants. It also contains iron, magnesium, copper, and manganese. It is also very effective at improving cardiovascular health.

Nuts

Nuts are very healthy snacks containing healthy fats, fiber and are a good plant-based source of protein. Apart from these, they are also high in vitamin E and magnesium. Healthy nuts include walnuts, almonds, macadamia nuts and numerous others. However, it's recommended to have it raw and not to consume the roasted/salted ones.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds can be considered as a high-fat plant food. An ounce (28 grams) of chia seeds contains around 9 grams of fat. Not just fats, chia seeds also consist of the heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acid.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fishes such as salmon, herring, sardines, mackerel, and trout are healthy as they're loaded with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality proteins, and other important nutrients. Several studies show that people who consume fish are much healthier, have a lower risk of heart disease, depression, dementia and other common diseases. People who cannot or would not like to consume fish, they can take fish oil supplements.