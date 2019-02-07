Star Maa has kick-started the process of the much-awaited reality TV show Super Singer and asked aspiring singers to register their names for the audition on the channel's official website.

The bosses of Star Maa took to Twitter on February 3 to make an announcement about its upcoming reality TV show Super Singer. They tweeted, "To Relive Your Dreams...#StarMaaSuperSinger Coming Soon On @StarMaa Auditions Coming Soon!!!"

Two days later, the owners of Star Maa began the process of auditioning for Super Singer and provide their website link, where the aspiring singers can register their name. The tweeted on February 5, "To Register for #StarMaaSuperSinger Click https://supersingertelugu.startv.com & upload your Video/Audio."

Star Maa also released the video in which its bosses provide the details of audition centres. The TV channel tweeted, "#StarMaaSuperSinger Audition Centres Details Log on to http://supersingertelugu.startv.com & upload your video/audio."

Here are the steps to register your name for the auditions of Star Maa Super Singer:

Step 1: Click here to visit the official website of Super Singer.

Step 2: You need to fill the following personal details: Name, Gender, Date of Birth, Age, Address (to be verifiable with a Valid ID /Address Proof), City of Residence, Preferred city for Auditions, Email Id, Phone (+91):, Emergency No. (+91): Emergency Contact Name, Nationality, Education Qualification, Occupation and Language Spoken

Step 3: You need to briefly share your passion towards singing and what motivates you to apply for the Super Singer auditions

Step 4: You need to the Audition Video: The maximum duration of the video shall be 3 (three) minutes and not more than 50 mb in size. Any video more than 3 minutes or 50 MB in size will be rejected.

Step 5: You need to terms and conditions and declare that the information provided by you is true and you agree that you have read and understood the terms and conditions. Then you need to submit your application.