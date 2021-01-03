A Mumbai-based standup comedian Munawar Faruqui has been arrested for allegedly insulting religious beliefs and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a New Year show in Indore.

As per reports, Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on Friday (January 1) for his performance at a cafe in the popular 56 Dukan locality of Indore. Apart from the comedian the others arrested include Indore-based Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas, Nalin Yadav, and event coordinator Edwin Anthony.

An FIR was lodged after Eklavya Singh Gaur (36), son of local BJP legislator Malini Laxman Singh Gaur complained.

"A case was filed late on Friday night against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, a resident of Junagadh in Gujarat, and four Indore-based persons based on a written complaint filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, who also submitted a controversial video footage of the comedy show," in-charge of Tukoganj police station Kamlesh Sharma said.

"All the five accused were later arrested," he said.

As per the complaint, indecent remarks were passed against Hindu gods and goddesses and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the show, Sharma said.

The video is being circulated on social media.

The FIR mentions:

The FIR alleged that the event at the cafe was organised without permission and social distancing rules were violated there. The FIR added that vulgar jokes and provocative remarks were allegedly made at the event to hurt religious sentiments.

The comedians have reportedly been booked under India Penal Code's Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention).

Speaking in detail with media, Gaur explains what happened

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Gaur said, "After purchasing the tickets, my associates and I went to the comedy show, where Faruqui was performing as the main comedian. The show mocked the Hindu deities by passing indecent comments. The Godhra incident and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also mentioned inappropriately during the show."

"Such objectionable talks were going on during the comedy show. We made a video of them and stopped the show by taking the audience out of the cafe. Then we caught the comedians and organisers of the show and took them to Tukoganj police station," he said.

Gaur, who is also the convener of local outfit Hind Rakshak, alleged that maintaining physical distance was also not being followed during the comedy show. It was organised without the authorities' permission.

At least 100 spectators were sitting in a small hall of the cafe, he said.

Some media reports said that the stand-up comedian was also thrashed by the workers of Hind Rakshak during the ruckus in the cafe. However, Gaur denied the charge.

At present, Police is investigating the case.

Deputy Inspector General Harinarayanachari Mishra said the five were arrested based on the FIR. The accused were produced before the court on Saturday. Police are investigating the case.