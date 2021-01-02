2021 hasn't begun on a very delightful note, especially for the K-pop fans. In a shocking state of events, K-Pop boy band NU'EST member Aron, 27 has taken a temporary break from his promotional activities due to anxiety.

NU'EST's agency, Pledis Entertainment released an official statement citing he has been diagnosed with anxiety and will undergo treatment and recovery.

The agency cited that NU'EST would continue to promote with members.

On January 2, Pledis Entertainment announced that Aron would be going on a temporary hiatus to focus on his recovery and that NU'EST would be promoting with four members for the near future.

The agency's full statement regarding Aron's health is as follows:

Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment. We are making an announcement regarding NU'EST member Aron's health and activities. Aron recently reported that he was experiencing symptoms of mental anxiety, and after undergoing thorough testing, he received the professional diagnosis that he needs plenty of rest and stability.

Aron to focus on his health

After careful discussions with Aron and the members of NU'EST, we have decided that Aron will be focusing entirely on his treatment and recovery while getting plenty of rest. Therefore, Aron will be temporarily halting all activities, and NU'EST plans to carry out their activities as a four-member group for the time being.

The agency apologises to fans

We apologise to the fans, who always send NU'EST so much love, for giving you cause for concern through this sudden news. We will do our utmost in taking measures to help Aron recover his health, and we will do everything we can to protect the health and safety of our artists at all times. Furthermore, we request that you refrain from unfounded speculation or misunderstandings regarding Aron's health and activities, and we will release a separate statement about his return to group activities [at a later time].

NU'EST consists of five members: JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun, and Ren.

K-pop boy band's fans come in support of Aron trend #WeLoveYouAron

As soon as the news broke out, concerned fans on social media wished him a speedy recovery and are started the trend #WeLoveYouAron, fans in large numbers supported him and said they would wait for him to recover.

Check out a few fans reactions

Who is Aron?

Aaron Youngmin Kwak, better known by Aron's stage name, is an American-Korean singer, rapper, and DJ.

Aron was born on May 21, 1993, and raised in Los Angeles, California, USA. He was born to a Korean father, Kwak Haeyong and mother, Kim Minjung. He has two younger sisters, Hannah and Grace Kwak.

He was a student at Loyola High School, an all-boys Jesuit Preparatory school in Southern California. In 2011, he was accepted into New York University's journalism department, but he decided to pursue his dreams to be a singer.

In 2011, he took part in the Pledis USA Personal Auditions and performed 'So Sick' by Ne-Yo. In his early days, he was seen as a back-up dancer in After School Blue's 'Wonder Boy' and was a part of Pledis Entertainment's Christmas single 'Love Letter'. The very next year, in 2012, he debuted in a band along with four other Pledis Boys as a sub-vocalist. What's more, he also hosted Arirang Radio's Music Access radio program.

Another artist under Pledis Entertainment went on temporary hiatus concerning anxiety issues.

In November 2019, leader S.Coups of boy band Seventeen, another artist under Pledis Entertainment, took a break due to anxiety.