For Beliebers, New Year's has begun on a happy and musical note. Justin Bieber released the single and music video for "Anyone" at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on New Year's Eve. And since then, fans are going gaga over the new track.

What is Bieber's new song? Anyone about?

Bieber's brand new single is accompanied by a Rocky-inspired music video, starring Zoey Dutch, directed by Colin Tilley.

In the clip, Bieber plays a Rocky-Esque boxer who is shown training, drinking raw eggs, drinking juice, and competing in the ring. The famously tattooed singer is sans ink in the video, what caught our attention is his shaggy hair. Beliebers have noted that his look in the song reminds Bieber at the beginning of his career.

The video also features Zoey Deutch as Bieber's love interest who supports him on his journey. Throughout the video, other scenes depict Bieber weighing in before a fight, sprinting along a lakeshore, sharing intimate moments with Deutch, 26, and participating in preliminary boxing matches.

The song is co-written and produced by Andrew Watt.

Justin Bieber's new single 'Anyone' – watch the video below.

How Justin cover up his Tatoo for the music video BTS

After the video's debut, Bieber posted a behind-the-scenes time-lapse video to his Instagram depicting the process of getting his tattoos — which cover his arms, torso, and legs — hidden.

Bieber wrote alongside the clip." No tats for the #Anyonevideo" (sic).

In a statement Justin said:

I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick-off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them. Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally, it's been healing and transformative. 'Anyone' is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.

Fans on social media went frenzy seeing Justin's new song!

Check out their reactions below:

Anyone by Justin Bieber isn’t just a song, its a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world filled with thieves. its art, the first gift you open on xmas, a hug from a loved one, everything you’ve ever wanted, everything you need. pic.twitter.com/x9BQjJyFMY — S?? (@angelsjailey) January 2, 2021

Anyone in live by justin bieber is flawless



pic.twitter.com/H5YUogOwVq — thayane? (@kidrauhlhive) January 1, 2021

All you want to know about Justin's New Year's Gig

Bieber's New Year's Eve gig marked his first full concert since 2017. Bieber released his most recent album, Changes, in February. The record has since earned three Grammy nominations, including Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Yummy" and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Intentions" with Quavo; Bieber also picked up a fourth nod, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for his collaboration with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours").

Even after Changes, Bieber continued to drop new music throughout 2020, first teaming with Chance the Rapper on "Holy" and Benny Blanco on "Lonely." He also appears on Shawn Mendes' "Monster" and a remix of 24kgoldn and Iann Dior's hit, "Mood," with J Balvin.