It's Christmas eve, and most of us are in high spirits, enjoying the Xmas vibes. To make our festival a lot merrier, rapper Kanye has dropped a surprise record, titled 'Emmanuel', on Christmas Day.

Here's what Kanye West has in store for you!

According to Deadline, the five-song EP is "inspired by ancient and Latin music." Emmanuel", written and executive produced by West features the Sunday Service Choir.

All about Emmanuel?

As per reports in Rolling Stones, Emmanuel's translates to 'God is with us' are not accompanied by the drama surrounding Jesus Is King.

West had worked on his foray into gospel music genre until the last minute, tweeting he was still fixing mixes on three songs on the night of its release. Jesus Is King featured songs from Clipse, Ty Dolla $ign, Fred Hammond and Ant Clemons. The album also had saxophone by Kenny G.

Where can you hear it?

The 12-minute EP is available on Spotify and Apple Music. Its 5 tracks are:

1. Requiem Aeternam

2. O Mira Nox

3. O Magnum Mysterium

4. Puer

5. Gloria

Fans are in awe of Kanye's new album and can't stop rejoicing over this pleasant Christmas offering by the rapper.

Kanye West Sunday Service Choir - Emmanuel Ep https://t.co/7uYgCzc027 via @YouTube — Johhny Lamb ? (@jdobbins_97) December 25, 2020

Rolling Stone reports that West recommitted himself to Christianity in 2019 and kicked off a long-running series of performances with his choir, Sunday Service. Last year, on Christmas Day, the Kanye West-led gospel group released its debut album Jesus Is Born, which went on to the No 2 spot on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart. The album followed Jesus is King, the artist's ninth album.

There's no sign of Kanye West in Kim Kardashian's Christmas vacation photo.

Meanwhile, Some fans are concerned after realising Kanye West is missing in Kim Kardashian's family photo.

The photo—which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 23—features nearly the entire KarJenner family on vacation in Lake Tahoe. And while some fans are tripped up over what looks like another photoshop fail (some are convinced that the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, is photoshopped into the flick), others can't stop talking about how Kim's husband is notably absent.

Moreover, West appears to be missing from another family outing only lends more credibility to the reports that he and Kim are separated, but together. They are reportedly sticking with their marriage for the sake of their four kids, daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, but they are leading independent lives.