American rapper, Kanye West is in the news once again for the series of tweets that he shared on his social media profile. But this time Kim Kardashian's husband has sent shock waves to the entire music industry for the disrespectful act that he has done.

Kanye West pees on his Grammy awards, records it, and shares online.

In a shocking video, Kanye urinated on one of his awards which many musicians aspire to get their hands on during their careers.

The rapper shot the video of urinating and shared it on his official Twitter handle and wrote: "Trust me ... I WONT STOP."

Here's what irked Kanye to take this drastic step.

Kayne's battle with Universal and Sony contracts

The shocking video came after Yeezus went on a Twitter rant, accusing record labels of "trapping" musicians with their record deals and making "money off our work without even trying."

"This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today ... I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW," he tweeted after posting the contracts that cover fees and royalties.

Trust me ... I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

In his rant, West wrote accusing labels, notably Universal Music, of owning the rights to the masters ( the primary source from where all the copies of a song are produced) of his songs. He also went to share his contracts, signed with the labels, asking it to be read by "every lawyer in the world", and promised that he would produce no new music until his demands are met.

He also reached out to several musicians, including U2's frontman Bono, former Beatles member Paul McCartney, Drake and "even Taylor (Swift)" to support him.

Check out the tweets below:

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

HI GUYS ... TRUST ME WE WILL NOT STOP ... HITBOY FIRST TO STAND UP ... I DIDN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HIM PRODUCING FOR BEYONCÉ ... I HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE FACT HE WAS SIGNED TO ME AND I DIDN’T KNOW BUT I KNEW JAY AND BEYONCÉ AND HIT-BOY ... JUST FOR CLARITY — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

I wonder if Universal gonna call me ... I promise I have more ideas ... I will not stop I PROMISE YOU ON GOD — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

In a separate tweet, the star also joked that his wife, Kim Kardashian, would represent him in legal proceedings.

However, the reality star has not yet commented on her husband's latest antics.

Kayne's battle with Universal and Sony contracts

Kanye West's current battle with his labels began on Monday, when he attacked the structure of the music industry, declaring that musicians had little to no power because record labels owned all of their work.

He aimed his labels Universal and Sony and vowed not to release any new music until he was freed from his contracts with them.

As per several reports in media, Universal Music Group, which owns West's Def Jam label, did not return a request for comment on Wednesday. Sony Music, which handles his song publishing interests, declined to comment.

This is how social media reacted to Kanye's urinating video clip

You have a problem. @KimKardashian he needs help. — ? Mohr Miles ? (@MohrMiles1) September 16, 2020

As a men’s health expert, I’d like to point out the very healthy stream of urine. As to the rest, there’s a lot there! — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) September 16, 2020

For the unversed, concern has grown in recent months over the mental health for Kanye, who said in 2018 that he had bipolar disorder. The rapper in early July declared he was running for U.S. president in the November election under his self-styled Birthday Party, but has done little campaigning.

His wife Kim Kardashian in July asked for compassion and empathy for West, calling him a "brilliant but complicated person."

Bipolar disorder is a form of mental illness characterized by unusual mood swings between extreme energy and activity and depression, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. It can be treated with a combination of medication and therapy.