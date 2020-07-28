Life in the Kardashian-West house has been full of ups and downs. Off late, the couple who have been married for six years, are facing trouble in the relationship. It all started when West announced his decision to run for the 2020 US elections and then later alleged Kim of locking him up.

As things seem to escalate, the 40-year-old reality TV star was caught crying on camera while talking to her rapper husband. The two were spotted on their way back from a fast food joint. As the couple was headed to Kanye's Wyoming ranch, Kim was seen sobbing in the car while having a conversation.

As per reports in PEOPLE, "Kim was very hurt and exhausted by Kanye behaviour. She had tried her best to reach him multiple times. But Kanye would end up ignoring her. Tired of being ignored, Kim decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person."

"Kim's emotional breakdown happened after seeing her husband after weeks. She couldn't hold back her tears and started crying hysterically", the report further added.

Several photos of the couple meeting went viral on social media.

Kanye's late-night rants and digs against his wife Kim

Kanye had recently gone viral on Twitter for sharing details of their private lives including the fact that he once wanted to divorce his wife. Surprisingly the couple seemed quite composed at the eating joint. But only minutes later, their conversation seemed to have jumped onto a difficult subject.

Realising his mistake, Kanye apologised on Twitter to Kim. And it is seen that Kanye's public apology on Saturday has melted wifey Kim's heart. The much-anticipated reunion between Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West was as emotional and heart-warming as one could expect.

A couple of days ago, Kim had posted on her social media account addressing concerns over Kanye's health. She had written, "Anyone who has [bipolar disorder] or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

She also added, "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

It is hard to say what made Kim cry but the tension between the two seems to be rising.