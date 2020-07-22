Kanye West's 2020 presidential run so far has been full of ups and downs. He received a lot of flak. He was also late to declare his candidature because of which he could not make it to the ballot in many states. He has now declared that he will contest in the 2024 elections. Many reasons seem to have influenced his decision, including his wife and mom-in-late.

The rapper revealed that his wife Kim Kardashian West and mother in law, Kris Jenner locked him up. A seemingly troubled Kanye tweeted, "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday."

Kanye also tweeted, "Kriss don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya'll tried to lock me up."

The tweets have now been deleted but they came out a day after Kanye's presidential rally in North Charleston in South Carolina. Talking about abortion laws, Kanye was seen sobbing and said, "Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to."

Kanye also tweeted, "I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God I'm at the ranch … come and get me."

Not just his wife, but Kanye has been vary of Joe Biden's popularity among the black community too. He put up a tweet suggesting that he is postponing his run, '#2020VISION or maybe '24… I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y'all want me to run on nah???

In a recent interview with Forbes, West had also criticised Joe Biden. He had said, "A lot of times just like political parties they feel all blacks have to be Democrat. This man, Joe Biden, said if you don't vote for me, then you are not black.''