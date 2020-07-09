Hollywood rapper Kanye West who recently shocked the world with his announcement about being the president of the United States of America just angered people with his views on anti-abortion laws.

The rapper took to this Twitter account to post some pictures of a human fetus. Kanye shared a screenshot from the search engine, Google with a caption, "what does a 6 month foetus look like." He also wrote, "These souls deserve to live."

His tweet and remarks drew heavy criticism from many Twitter users, especially because it is very rare for doctors to perform an abortion after 6 months. The Twitterverse exploded with comments like, "nobody is getting abortions that late term for non medical reasons and NO MAN. (especially Kanye West) should be able to control what a woman does with her body."

The criticism made Kanye delete his tweet on the matter. In fact, he soon posted pictures of his children, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 1. Even though Kanye may have deleted the tweet, his views on abortion are quite clear. In an older interview with the Forbes magazine, the potential presidential candidate had mentioned his stance on 'pro life'. He said, "I am pro-life because I'm following the word of the bible. He also added that "Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil's work."

Reuters

His own thoughts on Planned Parenthood seem to contrast with those of his wife. Surprisingly Kim Kardashian West has been a supporter of Planned Parenthood. Back in 2017, an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians also showed the Kardashian sisters visiting Planned Parenthood and praising the initiative.

Meanwhile, Kanye West's announcement to join the presidential elections has received mixed responses from people around the world.