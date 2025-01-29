Mahesh Babu's 29th film is going to be directed by SS Rajamouli. The temporary title for the film is SSMB 29. This project is one of the most anticipated films and fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Earlier, it was reported that Prithviraj Sukumaran would play a crucial role in this film. However, according to recent reports, the actor has walked out of the project. The makers have approached someone from Bollywood for this part.

According to News24, the plan with Prithviraj didn't materialize due to unforeseen circumstances. Hence, the makers have now approached actor John Abraham to play a role in this highly adventurous project.

John Abraham will be sharing the screen with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The reports also mention that a few of his sequences will be shot in Hyderabad.

SSMB29 marks the Telugu debut for both Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham. Priyanka Chopra featured alongside John in the song Babli Badmaash from the film Shootout at Wadala. But, this pair is well known for the rom-com Dostana also featuring Abhishek Bachchan. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Recently, director Rajamouli posted a funny video on Instagram, where he was seen holding a Passport against a lion behind bars. The lion was referred to as Mahesh Babu in that post. The context behind this is that Rajamouli usually takes several years to complete a project.

Therefore, he has put it in a metaphoric way saying that the project is locked and captured.

On that post, Mahesh Babu commented "Okkasari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinnanu" and Priyanka Chopra commented "Finally". The film SSMB29 is aiming for its release in 2027. Expectations on this film are high as even Hollywood is eagerly looking at what Rajamouli is going to make after RRR.