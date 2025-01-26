Superstar Mahesh Babu and the global sensation director SS Rajamouli are gearing up for their first collaboration together titled SSMB29.

After the global success that RRR was, the audience's expectations from this film have gone sky-high, and with every new update, the fans have been going crazy.

Talking about updates, the ace director's Instagram post has been going viral all over the internet.

Taking to his Instagram, SS Rajamouli shared a video in which he was standing against a picture of a lion referring to Mahesh Babu and was seen holding an Indian passport in his hand.

The glimpse also showed the lion getting behind bars, referring to how the actors have been locked in for the movie for a long time period.

Rajamouli penned a caption, which read, "Captured..."

Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu dropped comments on SSR's posts, which are trending. While the actress penned, "Finally," the Guntur Kaaram actor wrote, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu."

And according to the reports, the actors are attending workshops in Hyderabad, preparing for their roles.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra have engaged in script-reading sessions and have been undergoing look tests as part of their collaboration.

This project marks both Mahesh Babu's and Priyanka Chopra's first collaboration with Rajamouli.

This film would mark PC's return to the Indian film industry and also mark her debut in the Telugu film industry.

She was recently seen visiting Hyderabad, seeking blessings at local temples before diving into her work on 'SSMB29.'.

'SSMB29' is written by Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father, who is known for his work on blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and the Bahubali series.

The film's cinematography is done by PS Vinod, and the music will be composed by M.M. Keeravani.

The film is expected to be a grand two-part adventure film, expected to be a globe-trotting jungle-inspired film from the Indiana Jones franchise.

The budget of the film is anticipated to be between Rs 900-1000 crores. It is projected that filming will continue until 2026, with releases planned for 2027 and 2028.

The film is expected to showcase Mahesh Babu in a role inspired by the Hindu mythological god Hanuman, while Priyanka's character is rumored to involve strong action elements.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to play the antagonist in this film.