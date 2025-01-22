Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is back in India and is currently in Hyderabad for a work commitment. Several reports suggest that she is all set to begin shooting for her Telugu film with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli's film, starring Mahesh Babu and tentatively titled SSMB29, has been in the news for the past few years. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Priyanka wore a stunning blue suit and covered her head with a dupatta as she entered the temple premises. She also wrapped herself in a red shawl, traditionally used for puja, which has impressions of Lord Balaji.

A couple of days ago, Priyanka landed in Hyderabad, and recently, she visited Chilkur Balaji Temple in the city. She took to Instagram to share the pictures from the temple and captioned it as, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite."

Talking about Priyanka's other films, Priyanka has two international projects lined up. One of which is Heads of State and The Bluff. She will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Citadel season 2.