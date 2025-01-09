Prithviraj Sukumar's Malayalam survival drama "Aadujeevitham" ("The Goat Life"), the film that took 16 years to hit the big screens, has been receiving all the praise from across the globe.

The film is based on the 2008 best-selling novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin. The film is directed by Blessy; it is a real-life story based on the life of Najeeb Muhammed, who is an Indian migrant who finds himself living a slave-like existence herding goats in the Middle East, and how he survives this situation is the plot of the film.

The music of the film was given by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by K. U. Mohanan, and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Aadujeevitham received nine film awards at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards. The film also won awards in a number of categories, including Best Director (Blessy), Best Actor (Prithviraj), and Best Sound Mixing (Resul Pookutty and Sarath Mohan).

Now the film has secured a nomination in the Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing—Feature International category at the 72nd Golden Reel Awards.

This award is organized by the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE). The awards aim to honor outstanding achievement in sound editing, sound design, music editing, and foley artistry in 20 categories spanning film, television, and video games.

Interestingly, besides this Malayalam survival drama, the Suriya starrer Kanguva, which was heavily criticized by the Indian audiences, is also nominated for the Best Picture award category.

Aadujeevitham's supervising sound editors Vijaykumar Mahadevaiah and Resul Pookutty, sound effects editor Arun Rana, and foley artists Andriy Ryzhov, Ruslan Shebistyi, Andriy Starikovskiy, and Bogdan Zavarzin have been nominated for the award.

The event is organized by the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE); the main purpose of this award show is to honor the achievement in sound editing, sound design, and music editing in 20 categories, including film, television, and video games.

Some other nominees alongside this film in the same category are

are Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Perez," the crime drama "The Girl with the Needle" from Magnus von Horn, and Rich Peppiatt's musical comedy "Kneecap.".

The Golden Reel Awards will take place in Los Angeles on February 23.

It would be interesting to see how many awards the Indian films will bag this year, as the Telugu-language film RRR won an Oscar in 2023 for Best Original Song for the song "Naatu Naatu.".