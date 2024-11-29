Suriya moves on post-Kanguva debacle and kickstarts his 45th film with director RJ Balaji. Suriya's recent movie Kanguva has been receiving quite polarizing reactions from both critics and audiences. The movie, which is said to be one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema, apparently failed to live up to the expectations.

The movie was generally praised for Suriya's performances but was criticized for its lazy, outdated writing and improper sound design. Moreover, the movie also marked the debut of Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in Tamil cinema with a cameo guest appearance by Karthi, which led to speculations about a potential sequel.

Suriya is all set to soon hit the big screens once again for the movie Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is said to be an action romantic flick that features Pooja Hegde as the lady love, with glimpses teasing it to be set in a retro backdrop. Furthermore, the movie is expected to be released during the summer of 2025.

Suriya was recently seen on the big screens with his latest fantasy action movie, Kanguva, directed by Siva. With the movie receiving mixed responses, the Jai Bhim actor has moved past it and kickstarted his 45th movie with director RJ Balaji.

In a picture shared by cinephile Amutha Bharathi on X (formerly Twitter), the actor and director can be seen attending the tentatively titled Suriya 45's pooja ceremony. Moreover, the star was also seen interacting with a child at the event, appearing all smiles as he shook her hand.

The upcoming movie starring Suriya in the lead role is said to be a complete entertainer by director RJ Balaji. The movie has already been confirmed to have music director AR Rahman crafting the tracks and scores, with speculations of it having a divine fantasy backdrop.

Moreover, the film is also rumored to have Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, which would mark the duo's reunion on screen after the 2006 action thriller Aaru.

Furthermore, the movie is also said to have cinematographer GK Vishnu cranking the camera, who had previously helmed the visual tasks for films like Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil, Mersal, and Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Suriya's wife Jyothika and co-star Madhavan both came in support of the actor about Kanguva, and many other filmmakers have also shown support for the film. Despite all the changes and efforts, the film turned out to be a disappointment.