The Kanguva star Suriya is all set to come back on screen with his new film Kanguva, which will hit the screens on November 14, 2024. Suriya is shown in a modern, classy avatar, whereas in the past he appeared to be a warrior. The trailer shows a possible tale of revenge between two dynasties. The film also has Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and Jagapati Babu in prominent roles.

In a recent interview, the star revealed his favourite Malayalam film and said how Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham struck a chord with him. During a conversation with Gold FM, Suriya was asked to talk about his recent favourite Malayalam film, and he picked Fafa's role in Aavesham.

He also expressed his admiration and fondness for Fahadh as a person; Suriya said, "Aavesham. I liked it a lot. The direction was very good; he made me laugh, and every time he surprises the audience, you never know what will happen in his moves."

Suriya also mentioned how Fahadh pushes the bar with every project he takes on and tries to maintain an element of surprise, though he isn't sure about the success of the films.

In the last few days, there have been a lot of rumours of Aavesham being remade in Telugu and now, fans wonder if Suriya will remake the same

Fahadh was previously seen in films like Pushpa and Vettiyan; with his comic timing and dialogue delivery in Aavesham, the internet was full of trending reels with the film's songs and dialogues like Eda Mone.

The film earned the actor immense appreciation from all over the country, so much so that his film is rumoured to be remade in Telugu with stars like Balakrishna. It would be interesting to see Fahadh as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekawat yet again in Pushpa 2, and he has an interesting lineup for his upcoming films like Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Don't Trouble The Trouble, Karate Chandran, and Mareesan.