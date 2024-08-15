The film Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil, was released earlier this year and received praise from fans and critics. The movie was a big hit with audiences particularly enjoying Fahadh's portrayal of Ranga. Now it has been reported that veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will take on Fahadh's role in the Telugu remake of this popular film.

The original Malayalam film directed by Jithu Madhavan, achieved significant success earning over Rs 156 crores globally. Aavesham was well-received for its blend of action and comedy. Fans are now excited about how Balayya will portray Ranga who is a unique local gangster in the Telugu version.

The Telugu remake is reportedly being produced by Mythri Movie Makers but there is no official confirmation yet on the film's production details or release date.

For the uninitiated Aavesham is a Malayalam action-comedy that has gained attention for its engaging story and strong performances, especially by Fahadh Faasil. The film which came out on April 11 this year follows three college students who after being bullied by seniors seek help from Ranga, a local gangster played by Fahadh. Set in Bengaluru the movie explores themes like friendship, revenge and the challenges of college life. The story showcases the trio as they delve into the city's underworld and encounter Ranga who stands out with his distinctive style and charm. The film also features actors like Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas and Sajin Gopu.

In the meantime, Nandamuri Balakrishna has several exciting films in the pipeline. One of his highly anticipated projects is tentatively titled NBK 109 directed by Bobby Kolli. This film will also feature Bobby Deol in a significant role.

Fahadh Faasil on the other hand will be seen in Pushpa 2 sharing the screen with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. He will also appear alongside Rajinikanth in the film Vettaiyan.