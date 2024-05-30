Nandamuri Balakrishna has landed himself in hot soup. The Telugu actor and politician was caught on camera pushing actress Anjali on stage at an event. Balakrishna was reportedly attending the pre-release event of Anjali's upcoming film Gangs of Godavari. The video has caused massive outrage from fans, social media users and even celebrities.

The video

In the video, one can see Nandamuri asking Anjali to move aside. However, when the actress failed to listen to him, he strongly pushed her. Anjali's co-star, Neha looked shocked as it happened. However, no one on the stage seemed to be flinch and everyone kept laughing. Actress Anjali too seemed to be laughing out of visible embarrassment. He was later seen giving the actress a high-five as well.

Who is this scumbag? https://t.co/KUVZjMZY2M — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 29, 2024

Hansal took to social media and reacted to a clip of the incident.

He wrote, "Who is this scumbag?" "Not one person expressed their discomfort. Not one. Ridiculous behavior by the gent," he wrote reacting to the video of the incident.

"He is really a scumbag and one of the dirtiest people you will ever see!!" a social media user commented.

"He is known for this cringe acting and no logic fight scenes," another commented.

"Superstar balakrishna. In south another form of god," read a comment.

"Pathetic behaviour... not acceptable like this," another comment read.

However, there were a few people who opined that it was all done in a playful manner, something that could be seen in the actual complete video. "Full video shows it was a playful banter. They also high-fived each other later...but yeah, that won't get the eyeballs," a person wrote.