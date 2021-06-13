Tollywood's legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has recently celebrated his 61st birthday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he had to limit his celebrations and hence gave a video interview to thank his fans and followers.

The interviewer had quizzed Balakrishna about his nephew (his brother Nandamuri Harikrishna's son) NTR's political entry. Balakrishna, who seems not bothered about NTR's political take, makes everyone question their integrity as a family.

Balakrishna's opinion about NTR's political entry

On being asked to give his opinion on NTR's political entry, Balakrishna had given a diplomatic answer. "Everybody has the freedom to make their choices. I am not bothered about his entry into politics", Balakrishna answered.

Balakrishna's unclear answer with a peculiar expression on his face was witnessed by all during the session. The interviewer brought it up to ask if it is an advantage for the Telugu Desam Party if NTR decides to step into politics.

Balakrishna's brief pause after being questioned made it a bit awkward for the viewers and fans. "It might look like a plus, but will eventually become a minus. Plus and minus is always bad. Minus and minus, plus and plus", he stopped talking about the actual topic by playing with words.

NTR's fans upset over Balakrishna's unclear statements

Junior NTR, who has earned a huge following in the Telugu state, is one of the most celebrated heroes of Tollywood. As he shares the legacy from his grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao who established the Telugu Desam Party, many of his fans want to see him succeed in politics as well.

NTR's fans want him to represent his family's legacy in politics and expect that he takes over a good role in the functioning of the Telugu Desam Party. Now that Telugu Desam Party also is in dire need of a young and dynamic face for representation, the fans wish for his entry into politics.

Balakrishna, being the uncle of NTR, not supporting this cause, makes his fans feel dejected. Also, the way he reacts to the questions regarding NTR's political entry does make the fans upset.

Balakrishna confirms his son Mokshagna's entry in movies

On the other hand, Balakrishna's son Mokshagna is gearing up for his entry into the movies. Balakrishna confirmed that his son would soon share the screen with himself in an upcoming sequel to his movie 'Aditya 369', along with his debut movie, which is still under consideration.

Balakrishna's current movies

Balakrishna's upcoming movie Akhanda under Boyapati Srinu's direction is currently under making. Balakrishna will be teaming up with 'Krack' fame director Gopichand Mallineni for his next.