Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most popular actors of Tollywood. With his huge fan base, Balakrishna's movies have a good following among the Telugu audience. The Kathanayakudu actor is all set to start shooting for his upcoming movie. Here are the details.

Balakrishna Nandamuri is roped in to act under Boyapati Srinu's upcoming movie venture. This is the third time the duo is getting together for the collaboration after the movies Simha and Legend. As both the movies Simha and Legend became huge hits, this untitled movie is expected to be a blockbuster as well.

Balakrishna's look in Boyapati Srinu's BB3:

If the sources are to be believed, Balakrishna is to appear in a shocking look in this movie which is tentatively titled BB3. As per the close sources, Balakrishna is to play a dual role in BB3, out of which one is a powerful IAS officer's role.

Balakrishna's another look from the movie is expected to shock everyone. Balakrishna would appear as an 'Aghora' in this movie. It is reported that Boyapati Srinu had asked Balakrishna for a makeover for the same role.

BB3 is presented by Miryala Satyanarayana Reddy and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, and is to get on the sets soon. The makers of BB3 are currently wrapping up the pre-production works for the movie to get on the floors. SS Thaman is to compose the music for BB3 which marks the 106th movie for Nandamuri Balakrishna.

It is reported that actress Anjali and actress Pragya Jaiswal are likely to be roped in to act as the female leads opposite Balakrishna. There is no official confirmation though. More details on the other cast are awaited.

On the other hand, Balakrishna had watched the current blockbuster movie Uppena recently. He even posed with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, and has appreciated him for his work in the movie. This has become the talk of the town in the Telugu film industry right now.