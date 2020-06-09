Director Boyapati Srinu is set to release a special promo called BB3 Roar on the 60th birthday of senior Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actors' fans are thrilled to enjoy these treats.

Boyapati Srinu directed Balakrishna's movies like Simha (2010) and Legend (2016) and both have become hit with the audience. For the third time, the director has now reunited with the actor for his 106th film, which is tentatively known as BB 3. Dwaraka Creations, which is bankrolling the movie, hinted about a special treat on Monday. The producer tweeted, "Something big coming to you. #BB3 Stay tuned!"

Before this announcement, Dwaraka Creations released a common DP for fans to use on Balayya's birthday and wrote, "Very honoured & proud to release the Birthday Common DP of Man Of Masses, #Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu on occasion of his 60th Birthday #NBKBirthdayCDP #bb3."

The makers of the Telugu film announced this morning that they will unveil the 'first roar' at 7.09 pm today. Dwaraka Creations tweeted, "First Roar of #BB3 will be out today at 7:09 PM on the occasion of our Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna gari Birthday. #NBK106 #BalayyaBoyapati3 #BB3Roar #HappyBirthdayBalayya #HBDNandamuriBalakrishna #BoyapatiSrinu @MusicThaman #MiryalaRavinderReddy."

Dwaraka Creations later added, "Hey @MusicThaman, All set to Roar? #BB3Roar #NBK106." But they have not made it clear whether the special promo will be a video or poster. However, Balakrishna's fans are all excited and busy circulating the news, making the hashtag #BB3Roar trend on social media.

BB 3 is touted to be an action entertainer. The movie went on floors in Hyderabad in the first week of March, but its shoot stalled in the next week due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Balakrishna is playing dual roles in the film, while Shriya Saran and Anjali appear in the female leads. It is rumoured that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is playing the antagonist opposite Balayya.