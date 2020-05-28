Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has made sensational comments on the recent meetings that were held by the film fraternity and Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Dil Raju, Suresh Babu, N Shankar, Gemini Kiran and others have taken part in this meeting, which was later held with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as well.

Balakrishna hasn't attended any of the meetings and has said that he wasn't invited for any of those meetings. On Thursday, it was the birth anniversary of this father and late politician Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao.

After paying tributes to his father, Balakrishna spoke to media and when asked about the meetings being held in the film industry, he said that talks are going on and the shoots will start soon.

But later, at the hospital his family owns, he spoke to media and made contradictory statements. He said, "I don't know what is happening. They haven't called me for any of the meetings. Are they distributing the land or something? None of them has invited for the wedding. This looks like some real estate business only."

Continuing what he said, has used a vulgar word and that was beeped, making fans wonder what he said. He further added that he is reading about those meetings in newspapers only. This has hurt the fans of Chiranjeevi and Mega family and the comments made by Balakrishna have gone viral on social media.

According to Balakrishna, none informed or invited him to the celebrities meeting at Megastar Chiranjeevi' house. Producer C Kalyan supported Balakrishna and said that he should have been informed and invited for the meeting. Surprisingly, C Kalyan was also part of the meeting.