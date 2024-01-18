Popular actors N. Balakrishna, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram paid tributes to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao on his 27th death anniversary on Thursday.

They paid floral tributes early in the morning at NTR Ghat on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad.

Jr NTR accompanied by his brother Kalyan Ram were the first to lay wreaths at the samadhi. Large number of fans of Jr NTR gathered on the occasion and the security personnel had a tough time controlling them.

Balakrishna, who is also Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA in Andhra Pradesh, also paid tributes to his father.

He was accompanied by his brother N. Ramakrishna and other family members.

Balakrishna said NTR had dedicated himself to serve people, especially the poor and downtrodden. He said NTR will always live in the hearts of people.

The actor said it was NTR who fought for self-respect of Telugu people and brought recognition to them globally.

Balakrishna said NTR's contributions in both films and politics will always be remembered.

Legendary actor NTR had launched TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created a record of sorts by coming to power within nine months, ending the single party rule of Congress in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He died on January 18, 1996, a few months after his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu led a revolt and became the chief minister.

(With inputs from IANS)