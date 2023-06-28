Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, and said that his tremendous contribution towards economic transformation will always be cherished.

"Remembering Former Prime Minister, P. V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. His tremendous contribution towards economic transformation of India and nation building shall always be cherished," Kharge said in a tweet.

Rao was the first person outside of the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete the full five-year term as prime minister from 1991 to 1996. He was voted out in 1996.

Under Rao, India's then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh brought in the economic reforms in 1991. It was Rao, who gave Singh the political wherewithal and shielding, to carry out his decisions.

Modi pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.

"Remembering PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. His far-sighted leadership and commitment to India's development was noteworthy. We honor his invaluable contributions to our nation's progress," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

