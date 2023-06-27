With the decision of resolution of six outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) disputes between US and India, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, New Delhi will remove additional duties on eight US products, including apples, opening market access to the US.

However, the decision will not result in any negative impact on domestic apple producers and will result in competition in premium market segment ensuring better quality at better prices for consumers, assured Commerce Ministry sources.

After removal of this duty, the apples from the US would compete on level playing field with other countries. The decision will ensure that only premium quality apples could be imported for which there exists a specific market segment and specific demand, they added.

An additional 20 per cent duty was imposed on US apples in 2019 in response to US' measure to increase tariffs on certain steel and aluminum products.

Official sources however were quick to clarify that there is no reduction on most favoured nation (MFN) duty on apples, which is still applicable on all imported apples including on US at 50 per cent.

The import of apples from the world has been stable in the range of $239–305 million (except in 2021-22 when it was $385 million) in the last five financial years since application of these additional duties on US apples.

The import of apples from the US has decreased from $145 million (127,908 tonnes in 2018-19) to only $5.27 million (4,486 tonnes) in 2022-23.

The market share of the US apples was taken by other countries due to imposition of additional retaliatory duty on the commodity.

(With inputs from IANS)