All the fans of South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu must be smiling right now. She shot to fame following her special appearance in a song, titled Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise and is now back along with some positive news for Pushpa fans for its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. At first, it was claimed that Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor might feature in a cameo for a special song however it is well known now that Shraddha has quit the project, which has led the directors to pray and hope for the return of Samantha along with another widely known actress Sreeleela and Allu Arjun performing a show stopper together.

The people behind the creation of Pushpa 2 looked into many options and approached Bollywoood actresses Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri among others as well. They also were seriously looking at consolation with Shraddha Kapoor who just shot to fame after the success of Stree 2.

However, Shraddha Kapoor was recently reported to have demanded a sum of Rs 5 crores, which is supposedly one of the highest rates ever offered for a special song in India. And indeed, the discussions faded, and Kapoor has confirmed she is now officially out of the race for the much sought after cameo.

In a nostalgia sort of scenario, Sukumar has again roped in Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has already impressed in Pushpa: The Rise. She will be joined by Sreeleela, who has been gaining fame for her role in Guntur Kaaram. As a pair, Sreeleela and Samantha are anticipated to generate exhilarating whistleblwoing sequences alongside Allu Arjun, in what many suspect will be one the highlights of the film.

The song shoot will be held in the coming week, hence ending the shoots of Pushpa 2. Pushpa: The Rule directed by Sukumar is expected to be one of the biggest films of the year with production costs estimated to be approximately Rs 500 crore. It has already recovered Rs 1085 crore just from theatrical and non-theatrical rights earning and thus it is expected to create a new chapter. Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj are among the cast's stars.

Pushpa 2 will hit the screens on December 5, 2024.