Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is generating massive excitement and is expected to be a major event in Indian cinema. If things go as planned this sequel could break several box office records possibly even surpassing hits like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF Chapter 2. Amidst this, an interesting update has emerged regarding actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Pushpa film's first part released in 2021 became a sensation at the box-office office. The film performed exceptionally well, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. A key factor in its success was its Hindi dubbed version which was a hit among audiences. Additionally, the film's popularity was boosted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special song "Oo Antava" which became an instant favourite. Samantha's performance alongside Allu Arjun in this item number was widely praised.

Given the overwhelming success of "Oo Antava," there has been much speculation about another special item song in Pushpa 2. According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor is now being considered for this special song. Several other names had been rumoured in the past but Shraddha's news is creating more excitement.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying immense popularity, especially after the success of Stree 2. Her involvement in Pushpa 2 can be a major attraction and movie buffs are eager to see her perform a high-energy dance number with Allu Arjun.

On the other hand, Samantha was reportedly paid 5 crores for her appearance in Pushpa's special song. With Shraddha Kapoor's recent box-office success, it is expected that she might command an even higher fee for her role.

Pushpa 2 is scheduled to release on December 6, 2024, with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also playing important roles.