Suriya and Jyothika are the undeniable power couple of the southern film industry. The two are the perfect example of a rock-solid marriage and have doled out major relationship goals for several generations. Recently, in an interview, Suriya called Jyothika a bigger superstar than him and added how she used to earn three times more than him at the beginning of his career.

Suriya revealed how Jyothika's career skyrocketed, but it took a good couple of years to stabilize and reach that level. He also mentioned how the diva used to make three times more money than him, which made him realize how hard he had to work. He also added how, despite the gap in what they were making, not just Jyothika, even her parents had agreed to the match.

Earned massively more than him

"She skyrocketed to success and I took five years to stabilise. It took me some time to call myself a hero and have my own market. In Kaakha Kaakha (2003), her salary was three times higher than mine. I also realised that time where I was in life. She was ready to be a part of my life, her parents had also agreed and I realised what I am earning and what she was earning. I realised I had to pull my socks and I had to be equal to her, at least be able to protect them. Eventually, it all happened," he told Mashable.

Suriya further praised his wife and her work ethics. Recalling an old incident, he revealed how despite knowing Tamil he found it hard to learn the lines and would often forget or fumble. But Jyothika knew each and every line better than him and would never forget a single word. He praised her for her work ethic and sincerity.