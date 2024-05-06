Jyothika's latest statement on 'voting in private' has left social media baffled. The Shaitaan actress was recently asked about why she didn't vote and Suriya's wife gave an answer that no one was prepared to hear. Jyothika said that she votes every year and sometimes even votes from her home in private.

How it started?

A reporter asked Jyothika at an event why the actress didn't vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. Jyothika asserted that she votes every year. When the reporter further said that the voting doesn't take place every year, Jyothika said that many a times when they are not in the city, or are outstation, they do it from their home. She added that they do online voting and keep it private.

"At times we can be outstation, we can be sick, it's a private thing. Sometimes privately also we vote, we might do it online, not everything is publicised. There is a private side to life and we need to respect that and give that space," she said. This has got a section on social media trolling the actress mercilessly.

Question was why didn't you vote and be an example to others.. what followed was a blast. She will put Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Hassan to shame... ??? pic.twitter.com/38Luuwtr5O — Vishwatma ?? ( மோடியின் குடும்பம் ) (@HLKodo) May 3, 2024

Reactions

"This is the very reason why actors should not advise people and people should not expect advice from actors. Let them just do their job for the movie industry and leave their private life and social message to themselves," a user commented. "Don't know whether to laugh or be shocked, should have expected this from celebs," another user commented.

"One more thing, election dates are announced beforehand, so as responsible citizens we should keep ourselves free during that date at least. Jyotika madam shouldn't complain later is hospitals are dirty but the temple is clean," one more comment read.