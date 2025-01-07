Indian films have been doing wonders at the International Film Festival and have been receiving nominations and many recognitions, from Rajamouli's RRR winning the 'Best Original Song' at the Academy Awards for 'Naatu Naatu' to Laapata Ladies being nominated for the Oscars to All We Imagine as Light being nominated for the Golden Globes.

The 97th Academy Awards of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosts an Academy Awards every year, and two months prior to the award ceremony, they revealed the list of nominees of 323 feature films eligible for Oscars this year, out of which 207 films have met the criteria for the Best Picture category.

The official nominations for the Oscars 2025 for the 'Best Picture' eligible category are:

Kanguva

Kanguva, starring Suriya, was one of the most hyped and anticipated films of 2024, which met with a disastrous box office and fans being highly disappointed by the film's loud music and bizarre storyline. The film also starred Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and others.

The story revolves around a warrior named Kanguva, who lived before 10,000 BC. The contrast between the past and future didn't go well with the audiences.

However, the film received many negative reviews. Kanguva has made its spot in the Oscars 2025, competing with 323 films across the world for the Best Picture category.

Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj Sukumaran's 16 years of hard work have finally paid off as the movie 'Aadujeevitham,' aka The GOAT Life, based on the life of a migrant worker named Najeeb, who escaped a hellhole in the Gulf, has been nominated for the Oscars 2025.

The survival drama and the brave attempts made by the star had received all the love, and the movie was a box office success and did well commercially.

Girls Will Be Girls

'Girls Will Be Girls,' written and directed by Shuchi Talati, is a story about a teenage girl and the transition she goes through—the relationship that blossoms between her and her mother.

The film is receiving all the praise internationally as it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2024 and has earned critical acclaim and reviews. The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Aadujeevitham and Girls Will Be Girls have been appreciated for their storytelling and screenplay, but what's shocking is the nomination of the film Kanguva, which was disapproved by the Indian audiences but has managed to be a part of the Academy Awards nominations.